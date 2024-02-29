Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HIMS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 1,440,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $80,461.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 400,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

