Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HIMS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,065. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

