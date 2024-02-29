Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIMS. Citigroup upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 0.77. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,402 shares of company stock worth $3,935,065. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

