Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) Insider Acquires A$73,200.00 in Stock

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO – Get Free Report) insider Roger Higgins acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,200.00 ($47,843.14).
Hillgrove Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
About Hillgrove Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hillgrove Resources
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for Hillgrove Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillgrove Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.