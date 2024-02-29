Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.64

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.64 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 15636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

The company has a market cap of $960.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33.

In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

