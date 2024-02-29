Henry Schein, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

