Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.91

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04), with a volume of 1369558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
Hellenic Dynamics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.82.
About Hellenic Dynamics
Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hellenic Dynamics
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.