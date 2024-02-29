HC Wainwright Weighs in on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $14,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,452 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

