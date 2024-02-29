HC Wainwright Comments on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

