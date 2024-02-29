HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCP. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

HashiCorp Stock Up 2.1 %

HCP opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 777,817 shares of company stock worth $18,077,364. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

