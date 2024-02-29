Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.78 Per Share

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.72. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hammerson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 30.45 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 32 ($0.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Hammerson

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.