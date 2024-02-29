Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

