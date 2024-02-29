Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.20 Per Share

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Haleon stock opened at GBX 329.96 ($4.19) on Thursday. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 306.50 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £30.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,435.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.15.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh (Vindi) Banga purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £516,800 ($655,504.82). 29.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Haleon from GBX 367 ($4.65) to GBX 391 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

