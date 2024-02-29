GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in GSK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after acquiring an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in GSK by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

