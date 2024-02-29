Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,633,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 1,838,425 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,985,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after buying an additional 476,543 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after buying an additional 6,781,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after buying an additional 1,152,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,519,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

