Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

