Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance
Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £105.54 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.39. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 12-month low of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.40 ($0.42).
Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile
