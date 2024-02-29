Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1) Insider Purchases A$10,350.00 in Stock

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1 – Get Free Report) insider Peter Wright acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,350.00 ($6,764.71).

Peter Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Peter Wright purchased 235,000 shares of Greenwing Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,625.00 ($11,519.61).

On Thursday, February 8th, Peter Wright bought 110,000 shares of Greenwing Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$9,680.00 ($6,326.80).

Greenwing Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Greenwing Resources Company Profile

Greenwing Resources Ltd engages in the production and sale of mineral concentrates. The company primarily explores for lithium and graphite. It holds 100% interests in the Graphmada Large Flake Graphite mine located in eastern Madagascar; the San Jorge lithium brine project that includes 15 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 36,600 hectares located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Millie Reward lithium project located in central Madagascar.

