Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of GDOT opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $437.43 million, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Green Dot by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

