Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,007,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,303 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $73,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after buying an additional 1,027,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 872,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.22. 278,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,107. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

