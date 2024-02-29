Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 68,192 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,192 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.68. The company had a trading volume of 626,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

