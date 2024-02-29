Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 40,741 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,741 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,271,000 after acquiring an additional 840,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,781. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

