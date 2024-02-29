Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 15,389 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,389 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics
In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 250,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,093. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.03. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
