Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.87 on Thursday, reaching $767.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $744.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

