Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,116 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 25.01% of Kellanova worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 480,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

