Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,823 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Tapestry worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 860,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TPR

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.