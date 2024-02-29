Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

