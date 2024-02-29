Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.09. 564,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.