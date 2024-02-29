Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 826,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,985. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

