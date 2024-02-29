Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Polaris worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Polaris Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PII traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 96,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,798. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.