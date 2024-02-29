Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSM

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.