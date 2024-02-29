Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $23,044,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Linde by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,498,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $447.55. The stock had a trading volume of 744,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,790. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $324.11 and a twelve month high of $453.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

