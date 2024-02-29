Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.77. The company had a trading volume of 193,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.10. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $193.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

