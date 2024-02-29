Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 135,749 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 381.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,749 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,694,000 after buying an additional 387,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,459,000 after buying an additional 464,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,765,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,029. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

