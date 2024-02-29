Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 4,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 453,152 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 213,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 746,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 168,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Gores Holdings IX has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.