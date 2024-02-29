Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1717 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Gold Fields has increased its dividend by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years. Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

GFI stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 198.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

