Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1,340.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

