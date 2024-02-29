Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) versus Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $148.50 million 18.55 -$256.92 million N/A N/A Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 7.30 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Globalstar and Metro One Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globalstar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Globalstar and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -10.17% -3.39% -1.31% Metro One Telecommunications -6,791.14% -348.73% -97.63%

Summary

Globalstar beats Metro One Telecommunications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications. It also provides one-way or two-way communications and data transmissions using mobile devices, including the SPOT family of products, such as SPOT X, SPOT Gen4, and SPOT Trace that transmit messages and the location of the device; commercial Internet of Things transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets; small satellite transmitter modules, such as the STX-3, ST-150 and ST100, and chips that enable an integrator's products to access company's network; and engineering and other communication services using MSS and terrestrial spectrum licenses, as well as undertakes installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products through retailers, sales force, and e-commerce website. Globalstar, Inc. serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

