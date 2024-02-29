Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.34

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 159913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
