Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.34

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 159913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

