Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.35

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 103404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -195.65 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.
