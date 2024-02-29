Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.35

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 103404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -195.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 77,503 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,180 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,337 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

