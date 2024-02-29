Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Global Payments by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $523,530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,809,000 after buying an additional 119,437 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

