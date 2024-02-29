Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 251,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 109,471 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $5.99.

GBTG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

