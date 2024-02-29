Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 251,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 109,471 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $5.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GBTG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
