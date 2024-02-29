Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) to Issue Dividend of €0.21

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.21 ($0.23) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of LON:GLB opened at GBX 16.22 ($0.21) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.18. The stock has a market cap of £42.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.54. Glanbia has a 12 month low of GBX 11.69 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.40 ($0.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

Get Glanbia alerts:

About Glanbia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.