George Weston Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.713 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

George Weston Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WN opened at C$178.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.31. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.00.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,284,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

