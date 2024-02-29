Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,374. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $36.68.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.