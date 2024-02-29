General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 8,026.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

