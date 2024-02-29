Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $2,275,000.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE IT opened at $465.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $471.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

