Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 101.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

