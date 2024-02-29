FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $17.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.55. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($19.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $34.11 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.98) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDGL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $254.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $190.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

