FY2025 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PubMatic’s FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $973.62 million, a P/E ratio of 127.87 and a beta of 1.35. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,466 shares in the company, valued at $347,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,182 shares of company stock worth $3,471,890 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PubMatic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.